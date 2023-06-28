ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has declared 18 Georgia counties natural disaster areas due to damage to the state’s peach crop and other commodities caused by March freezes.

The declaration will allow the USDA’s Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit to Georgia farmers.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

