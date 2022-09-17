Fort Oglethorpe is a hopping place this fall.
We’ll start with a teaser. If you’ve ever parked facing the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department and glanced to the left of the building, you’ve probably noticed some dense woods behind a fenced area.
That area is in the process of turning into a nine-hole disc golf course, says City Manager Molly Huhn. “We’re very excited about it,” Huhn says. “We think it will make a great addition to the city.”
Huhn says the city is slowly transforming itself. The refurbishing of Lafayette Road and the historic district is almost finished. New businesses have moved in and existing businesses continue to grow. The Stable 41 Farmers Market on Sunday afternoons is thriving and people are beginning to see the corridor as a go-to place.
Huhn says there’s more to come. “I feel privileged to be a part of all this progress,” she says.
Here are some of the special events going on in Fort Oglethorpe over the next two months. Most of them will take you to the historic district –- or so close to it you could swing over for a visit before or after an event.
Sept. 24, Kiwanis Kannonball 5K and Fun Walk/Run: $20/$30 to run, free to attend. Starts 8 a.m. at Gilbert Stephenson Park, 19 Van Cleve St. Info: Ryan Schrum at 423-838-3373 or ryanshrum@bellsouth.net. Online signup for the races is at https://www.raceplace.com/events/119274/kiwanis-of-fort-oglethorpe-run-for-the-kids-5k
Oct. 29, Halloween Spooktacular at Honor Park: 1 Cleburn St., 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Free. Businesses/organizations that want to give out candy, contact: pstinnett@fortoglethorpega@ga.
Nov. 5, Honoring Those Who Serve Parade: Free. Starts 10 a.m. at Big Lots parking lot, south on Lafayette Road (US Highway 27) to Barnhardt Circle. To participate: https://fortogov.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/HTWS-Parade-Application-2022r2.pdf.
Nov. 26, Fort Oglethorpe Christmas Parade & Market. 6 p.m. Free to attend. Starts at Big Lots parking lot, south on Lafayette Road (US Highway 27) to Barnhardt Circle, then follow Santa to Stable 41 at 214 First St. for market and live music. To participate in parade: https://fortogov.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/CHRISTMAS-PARADE-FILLABLE-FORM-WITH-HOLD-HARMLESS-FORM-r1.pdf.
And while you’re on Lafayette Road, take a look at these small businesses with big ideas: Tootsie’s Hair & Company (just moved from Battlefield Pkwy.), George’s Boots & Shoes, Classic Blades, The Post General Store, Classic Woodworking and Design, Save-a-Lot (newly remodeled), Tootie’s Treasures, Battlefield Outdoors, Park Place Restaurant, The History Company and Southeast Veterans Museum, then swing onto Barnhardt Circle and visit the 6th Cavalry Museum.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.
Reporter
