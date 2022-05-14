Dig out your swim suit and grab a towel. Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold's city pools open this year on Saturday, May 28.

Fort Oglethorpe city pool

Address: 19 Norris St., Fort Oglethorpe

Hours and cost

  • Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $5 per person
  • Season pass for individual: $75 season
  • City resident family season pass: $150 (up to five people)
  • Non-resident family season pass: $225 (up to five people)

Pool party rentals: Thursday through Sunday, 6-8 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. slots available, $200 for two hours

No swimming lessons this year

A few of the rules

  • No alcohol and no smoking or vaping inside pool area
  • No outside food inside the pool area but people can eat at their cars or at the playground picnic tables and return to the pool the same day without paying again

More information: Call 706-866-5045

Ringgold city pool

Where and when

Address: 406 Cotter St., Ringgold

Hours: Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Night swims: Monday through Thursday, 7-10 p.m.

Party rental times: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 6-8 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. slots

Admission prices

  • 0-2 years old, free; age 3 and up, $4 per person
  • Season passes available, prices still under consideration
  • Party rentals: $150 ($50 nonrefundable deposit)

A few of the rules

  • No alcohol (coolers will be checked at the gate)
  • No smoking or vaping inside pool or concession area
  • Eating allowed only in concession area

More information: 706-935-3061

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

