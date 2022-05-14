featured Fort Oglethorpe, Ringgold city pools open May 28 By Tamara Wolk TWolk@CatoosaNews.com Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email May 14, 2022 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Fort Oglethorpe city pool City of Fort Oglethorpe Ringgold city pool City of Ringgold Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dig out your swim suit and grab a towel. Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold's city pools open this year on Saturday, May 28.Fort Oglethorpe city poolAddress: 19 Norris St., Fort OglethorpeHours and costTuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $5 per personSeason pass for individual: $75 seasonCity resident family season pass: $150 (up to five people)Non-resident family season pass: $225 (up to five people)Pool party rentals: Thursday through Sunday, 6-8 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. slots available, $200 for two hoursNo swimming lessons this yearA few of the rulesNo alcohol and no smoking or vaping inside pool areaNo outside food inside the pool area but people can eat at their cars or at the playground picnic tables and return to the pool the same day without paying againMore information: Call 706-866-5045Ringgold city poolWhere and whenAddress: 406 Cotter St., RinggoldHours: Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.Night swims: Monday through Thursday, 7-10 p.m.Party rental times: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 6-8 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. slotsAdmission prices0-2 years old, free; age 3 and up, $4 per personSeason passes available, prices still under considerationParty rentals: $150 ($50 nonrefundable deposit)A few of the rulesNo alcohol (coolers will be checked at the gate)No smoking or vaping inside pool or concession areaEating allowed only in concession areaMore information: 706-935-3061 Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email Follow Tamara Wolk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now David Carroll: I have breaking news Meet Charles Nix, Catoosa School's new superintendent Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, May 9, 2022 SOCCER: Burke set to continue soccer career at Dalton State Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, May 12, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories UMW: Eagles drop two games in C2C baseball tournament 1 hr ago Pablo López implanta marca personal de ponches y lanza para ganar, pero los Marlins vuelven a caer por la mínima 1 hr ago Top 10 things we’ve learned at 49ers’ rookie minicamp 1 hr ago Moon sprouts! UF scientists successfully grow plants in lunar dirt 1 hr ago Bellingham commits to Dortmund, wants to end Munich hegemony 1 hr ago