Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Keith Sewell takes a very positive view of policing. He sees the police force and the community largely as partners in maximizing the quality of life in the city.
“We have a good relationship with the people in Fort Oglethorpe,” says Sewell. “Community assistance is invaluable in keeping our city safe.”
Before the pandemic, the FOPD had regular “Coffee with a Cop” days when people could meet police officers at a local restaurant, get to know them and ask questions. Covid squelched that, but something different is taking its place.
On Aug. 2, the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department is hosting National Night Out 2022 at Gilbert-Stephenson Park in Fort Oglethorpe. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will feature resource tables, free snow cones, free hot dogs and drinks, free swimming, games, Dunk-a-Cop, face painting, a DJ and more.
Also participating in National Night Out is the Ringgold Police Department, Catoosa County Sheriff, Catoosa County Fire Department, EMS and others.
“This is going to be a great event,” says Sewell, who expects to find himself in the dunking booth.
That’s the fun part of policing. Then there’s the everyday work. Sewell says that Fort Oglethorpe is fortunate in not having a huge crime problem.
“Our biggest issue is probably traffic accidents,” Sewell says. One of the main causes of traffic accidents, says the chief, is distracted drivers: people on cell phones, eating and otherwise not giving their full attention to driving.
“Last year,” says Sewell, “we had two pedestrians struck by cars.” He says the roads are busier than ever and it’s easier than ever to miss something important, like a person walking along the road or a car trying to get out of a business parking lot -- or traffic lights.
Another problem Sewell says his officers sometimes see is car theft -- not so much from parking lots but from people’s driveways. “I wish people would not start their cars and leave them unattended in front of their houses or leave the keys in them overnight. There’s always a chance someone will steal them and take them for a joy ride.”
Shoplifting is yet another issue the police department faces. Unlike some other places around the country, Sewell says “shoplifters in Fort Oglethorpe will be arrested and taken to jail.”
Sewell says his department sees one or two domestic violence issues a week and says they’re the cases that hold the potential for the most danger.
After discussing law enforcement challenges, Sewell likes to return to community building. “Have you been to Stable 41?” he asks.
Stable 41 is a new farmers market in Fort Oglethorpe, situated between First and Second Streets at the north end of Barnhardt Circle. The market features local produce, ready-to-eat foods, honey, plants, health and beauty care products, craftsmanship and often games and live music every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sewell says the last market had almost 40 vendors and 400-500 visitors.
Where public events can be found, the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department can be found working to keep the community safe, says Sewell.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.