Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Keith Sewell takes a very positive view of policing. He sees the police force and the community largely as partners in maximizing the quality of life in the city.

“We have a good relationship with the people in Fort Oglethorpe,” says Sewell. “Community assistance is invaluable in keeping our city safe.”

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

