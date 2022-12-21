Throughout the week before Christmas, Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Keith Sewell, as well as some of his officers and workers from every city department, have been going door-to-door in Fort Oglethorpe giving out calendars.
They’re not just any calendars, though. They’re special Fort Oglethorpe calendars that feature photographs of the city contributed by a variety of people, information about trash, brush and bulk item pickup and a whole page of phone numbers and contact information for Fort Oglethorpe specifically and another for the wider community. Information encompasses utilities, services, police, fire and other help, city government, recreation, events, health services, schools and much more.
The idea was Sewell’s. He said he was inspired by the calendar the Electric Power Board in Chattanooga does for its employees. “I proposed the idea to our city manager,” says Sewell, “and she liked it and presented it to City Council.”
This is the second year the city has produced the calendar — and the second year city employees have hand-delivered them to residents. Sewell says it takes six or seven days to get them out to everyone. This year, part will be delivered before Christmas and the rest after.
City Manager Molly Huhn, who also helps deliver calendars, says the city had 5,500 copies printed this year at a cost from the general fund of about $3.37 each. “This year, we also had them wrapped in plastic — a lesson we learned from last year.”
Huhn and Sewell both say the reaction of residents has been enthusiastic. “People started calling for one this year before we even had them ready,” Sewell said. “Citizens have been ecstatic over them.”
“We are really proud of this project,” says Huhn. “It’s wonderful to be able to provide a comprehensive guide to the community that gives residents a near one-stop shop for where to look when information is needed.”
City resident Alyssa Kile says she’s looking forward to getting her calendar. “It helps me keep track of trash days and others things.”
Huhn says the whole staff comes together to determine what information should be included in the calendar. She says it contains much more this year than last and that she foresees improving it every year.
One change this year includes the photographs contributed by people in the community: a snowy Barnhardt Circle, an aerial view of the ballfields, Constitution Hall with two strategically placed police cars out front, the pool, Honor Park from above, a sweet little patriotic overalls-clad toddler in July, the LFO sign in front of the school, a cannon in the Battlefield with a misty background, a city parade with a big American flag held aloft between two fire trucks, and a giant Christmas tree at the new Stable 41 Farmers Market.
And this year, the calendar features Fort Oglethorpe’s new logo, which lends itself to being adapted for certain events or parts of the city like the historic district.
“Much of the credit for and success of this project goes to Chief Keith Sewell and our projects administrator Bryan Perry,” says Huhn. “It’s not easy to keep long-term projects at the top of your to-do list when the day-to-day work has to get done. However, both of these gentlemen kept this project top of mind all year and our beautiful 2023 calendar is the result. I am so grateful to them for their dedication to this project.”
“I am also very thankful to the staff,” Huhn says, “who has volunteered to help with delivery. Each day between now and the end of the year, we have different employees signed up to deliver to various sections of Fort Oglethorpe. Even though it’s only our second year doing this, it’s already a favorite project of ours. In fact, I’m afraid that we’ll have so many volunteers that I won’t be able to get a delivery shift!”
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.