Fort Oglethorpe Calendar 2023

Throughout the week before Christmas, Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Keith Sewell, as well as some of his officers and workers from every city department, have been going door-to-door in Fort Oglethorpe giving out calendars.

They’re not just any calendars, though. They’re special Fort Oglethorpe calendars that feature photographs of the city contributed by a variety of people, information about trash, brush and bulk item pickup and a whole page of phone numbers and contact information for Fort Oglethorpe specifically and another for the wider community. Information encompasses utilities, services, police, fire and other help, city government, recreation, events, health services, schools and much more.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

