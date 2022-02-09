The 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe joins with the city in celebrating the contributions of African-Americans to the rich history of the town — and the military — this February during Black History Month.
Long before the Civil Rights Act, African-Americans played an important role in the development of the area, including construction on the Post. In June of 1933, Black veterans of World War One formed the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Co. 2425, better known as the Booker T. Washington Camp. The men of the unit worked to improve National Parks by constructing paths, service buildings and planting trees. The men also erected erosion dams and built stone walls to protect and preserve the lands. The men of the camp even cleared the Bragg trail in the Chickamauga Battlefield.
Shortly after the entrance of the United States into what would become World War Two, a unit of cavalrymen would distinguish themselves at Fort Oglethorpe. Nine hundred African-American soldiers would train at Fort Oglethorpe. At the special Labor Day program in 1942, thirty-seven members of the detachment were given their certificates as non-commissioned officers.
Later in 1942, the U.S. Army would officially call on women for the first time to serve as soldiers, not just auxiliary members. Fort Oglethorpe would become the Third WAC (Women’s Army Corps) Training Center in 1943. Of the many WAC units stationed here, one was unique, in that it would become the only all-woman, all-African-American unit to be deployed overseas during WWII. In January 1945, the 855 women received their Extended Field Service Training here, essentially teaching them how to act and what to expect as soldiers in a foreign country.
From Fort Oglethorpe the women were deployed to Birmingham, England, where they would learn to sort mail and their unit designation was changed to the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. The women of the “Six Triple Eight” would work around the clock and clear a backlog of 17 million pieces of mail that filled three aircraft hangar- some of which had been there for years — in 3 months. The unit adopted the motto, “No Mail, Low Morale.” The 6888th was then sent to France to perform the same tasks.
The 6th Cavalry Museum invites the public to visit the Six Triple Eight exhibit at the museum in Fort Oglethorpe. The exhibit features four display cases, taking visitors through the story of 6888th, from the creation of the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps in 1942 to their return to the U.S. in 1946. The exhibit includes an interactive kiosk, exhibit guidebook and a hands-on mail sorting station. Artifacts include an original WAC guidon, commendation certificates, service ribbons and field gear.