ATLANTA — Eight former state employees have been indicted on charges of unemployment insurance fraud allegedly committed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The indictments, handed up in Fulton County, accuse the eight defendants of filing false unemployment claims with the Georgia Department of Labor while they were working for the state.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

