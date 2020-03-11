Former LaFayette City Court Clerk Jan Bridges was arrested March 10 for theft of fiduciary – theft of over $500.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, or GBI:
On Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, the GBI Region 1 (Calhoun) Office was contacted by the LaFayette Police Department and requested to assist with an investigation into the City Court Services’ fines and fees, as well as money missing from the Police Department.
An audit had been conducted by the City of LaFayette for the Police Department’s City Court Clerk’s office. During this audit, records were reviewed back to 2013. There were no records prior to 2013. The audit conducted by an outside auditing firm discovered large sums of varying amounts of money missing.
After a lengthy investigation by the GBI, the GBI Financial Investigations Unit in consultation with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office secured arrest warrants for Bridges.