ATLANTA - A banker from Blue Ridge defeated the widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a runoff election for Ralston’s Northwest Georgia House seat.

Republican Johnny Chastain captured 52.8% of the vote to 47.2% for Sheree Ralston, according to unofficial results.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

