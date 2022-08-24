Sandra Deal

Sandra Deal

ATLANTA - Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal died Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the age of 80 of breast cancer that metastasized into brain cancer.

The wife of former Gov. Nathan Deal died at their home in Demorest surrounded by her family.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

