ATLANTA - State Sen. Tyler Harper, the Republican nominee for Georgia agriculture commissioner, has picked up an endorsement from a prominent Democrat.

Former Gov. Roy Barnes threw his backing Thursday, Oct. 13, behind the seventh-generation farmer and small business owner from Ocilla.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In