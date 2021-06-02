On Memorial Day, May 31, at 5 p.m., the LaFayette Woman’s Club and the LaFayette American Legion Post 339 dedicated the new flags and crosses at Veterans Memorial Park at the entrance of the LaFayette Recreation Center.
Thanks to generous donors in the community, more than 200 new American flags were purchased and displayed at the park. The 200 crosses, bearing the names of the fallen, were replaced, repaired, improved and on display at the ceremony.
The flags and crosses will be displayed annually at the Veterans Memorial Park at the LaFayette Rec Center on Veterans Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.
The Flags and Crosses were previously displayed in Joe Stock Park.
LaFayette American Legion Post 339 Commander Richard Westbrook said the new site is fitting.
“This part of the Recreation Center already housed a memorial to veterans," he said. "Now it will also serve to honor the citizens of Walker County who served and fought for our country.”
The LaFayette Woman’s Club is honored to be a part of this lasting tribute to the men and women who have served our country.
“Our club has always supported our veterans. It is one of our core tenants as a club, and we are honored to be a part of keeping their memory alive for future generations,” says LaFayette Woman’s Club‘s Civic Engagement and Outreach Chair Cecilia Westbrook.
City and county officials, Gold Star families, LaFayette High School, the LaFayette Woman’s Club, the LaFayette American Legion, Flags and Crosses sponsors and more than 100 community members attended the dedication.
For more information about the Flags and Crosses Dedication Ceremony, contact Rachel Oesch at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.