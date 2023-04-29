ATLANTA - Two medical cannabis dispensaries are open for business in Georgia, just days after the state agency in charge of the state's medical marijuana program issued the first five dispensary licenses.

Trulieve Georgia held grand openings Friday, April 28, for dispensaries in Macon and Marietta. The two facilities will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

