ATLANTA - More than 131,000 Georgians turned out on Monday, Oct. 17, for the first day of early voting ahead of this year’s midterm elections, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported.

That’s 85% higher than the number who showed up to vote on the first day of early voting before the last midterm elections four years ago and fell just short of the 136,739 who cast ballots as early voting kicked off ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

