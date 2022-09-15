Excavation equipment

It's taking some serious excavation equipment to clean up after the Aug. 23 fire at the old Coats American building in Rossville.

 Walker County government

In the wee hours of Aug. 23, Walker County 911 was notified that a fire was raging on Maple Street, just off McFarland Avenue, in Rossville. The old Coats American building, which was donated to Walker County in 2008, after Rossville had turned down an offer to take possession, was engulfed in flames.

The fire was contained with the help of several fire and emergency departments. Now the aftermath is underway. The cause of the fire is still unknown. The Georgia fire marshal has taken over the investigation.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

