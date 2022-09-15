In the wee hours of Aug. 23, Walker County 911 was notified that a fire was raging on Maple Street, just off McFarland Avenue, in Rossville. The old Coats American building, which was donated to Walker County in 2008, after Rossville had turned down an offer to take possession, was engulfed in flames.
The fire was contained with the help of several fire and emergency departments. Now the aftermath is underway. The cause of the fire is still unknown. The Georgia fire marshal has taken over the investigation.
Walker County Public Works is digging in to clean up. Walker County Public Relations Director Joe Legge says that 75% of the 240,000-square-foot building was affected by the fire and containment efforts. “A lot of that is water and smoke damage,” says Legge.
Legge says about 20% of the building (that’s still 48,000 square feet) will be cleared away. The county is using equipment it already had and renting what it didn’t. County workders are sorting through debris for recyclable metals. Some of the metal beams are so large, they must be snapped into parts using an attachment that makes the excavator look like a giant, angry dinosaur.
Legge says the county doesn’t yet know what it will do with the building or the 7.86 acres it sits on. In years past, an industrial park was an idea that was considered.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.