The 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe recently conducted field trips for both Chattanooga Valley and LaFayette Middle schools.
Addressing social studies curriculum standards, the students learned about the Civil War, WWII, Womens' Army Corps and viewed the “Military History of Fort Oglethorpe” video.
The students and teachers were the first to preview the museum's virtual reality field trip that is being produced by Jennifer Crutchfield of Mark Making.
Volunteers George Adler, Jennifer Crutchfield and John Culpepper each presented to the students, while board chairman Durinda Cheek toured the students through the different displays.
Students were given hands-on learning by handling museum artifacts, with Culpepper demonstrating musket firing.
Fort Oglethorpe's Walmart General Market selected the museum for a $500 grant to support its education programs that allowed the two schools to visit at no cost.
These were the first field trips at the museum since 2019. LaFayette Middle sixth-grade teacher Ben Torbett and Chattanooga Valley Middle eighth-grade teacher Bam Aven organized the field trips for 300 students.
“Our students had a wonderful time and were so thankful to go on a field trip, after two years without due to Covid19,” Aven said. “Our teachers were most impressed with the Virtual Reality museum interactive and solar audio tour/mural. Our students loved the information and weapon firing and the hands-on aspect of the tank presentation.”