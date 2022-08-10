ATLANTA - The federal agency in charge of Medicaid Tuesday, Aug. 9, denied Georgia’s application for a waiver to set up the state’s own health insurance marketplace.

The waiver program was a cornerstone of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s approach to reforming health care in the Peach State.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

