ATLANTA - The Federal Highway Administration has approved Georgia’s plan for rolling out a network of electric vehicle charging stations, the state Department of Transportation (DOT) announced Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Approval of Georgia’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) plan will position the state to receive about $130 million in federal funds to build EV-charging stations.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

