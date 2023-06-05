ATLANTA - Three Georgia counties will benefit from $3.2 million in federal grant funding to ease traffic flow by eliminating at-grade railroad crossings and studying construction alternatives.

The grants will help fund projects in Chatham, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. The money will come from the bipartisan infrastructure spending bill Congress passed two years ago.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

