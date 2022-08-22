Courts news

ATLANTA - A federal judge has ruled that the federal government should not have blocked a proposal to reform Georgia Medicaid.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and other leaders had sought permission from the federal government to change Georgia’s Medicaid program.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In