ATLANTA - A federal court ruled Friday, Aug. 5, that Georgia’s unusual system for electing members of the state Public Service Commission (PSC) violates the federal Voting Rights Act and must be changed because it dilutes the Black vote.

Under Georgia’s current system, commissioners run statewide but must live in one of five districts.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

