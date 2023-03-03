Dwight Drennan died 12 years ago, but during his lifetime some of his best experiences took place in Walker County, where he lived for 15 years.
Drennan was an avid caver who had explored caverns throughout the U.S., in Mexico and in France. But his favorite caves were located in Walker County: Pettyjohn’s and Ellison’s.
Drennan was a generally quiet person, unless he got going about caves. There were stories of inching along pathways on his stomach, pushing his pack in front of him, harrowing rappels and close calls, cold water, bugs, bats, exhaustion, but above all, beauty that most people never got to see in person: stalactites, stalagmites, cavernous rooms miles into the earth, formations to move the soul, surprises, and camaraderie.
Part of the camaraderie came after the caving trips, where the cavers, many members of the same grotto, gathered to eat more pizza than waiters could believe because caving uses up a lot of calories.
Then came the clean-up of mud-encased ropes and equipment and a trip to the coin laundry, because no one in their right mind would put such cruddy clothes into their personal washer.
There was the annual week-long vacation to the Cave-In in West Virginia where spelunkers from around the country and the world bragged like fishermen and caved some more.
Unlike so many cavers, Drennan always got to come home to his beloved Walker County caves. He had the privilege of mapping part of Ellison’s Cave, considered dangerous for anyone without substantial experience. He could go on about Ellison’s Fantastic Pit and Incredible Pit until the bats came home, and Pettyjohn’s held wonders that could fuel years of conversation.
Drennan’s caving days are over but the caves remain, an invitation to new adventurers. There’s something for everyone, from the timid to the daredevil.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.