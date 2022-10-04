ATLANTA - Lawyers for a voting rights group founded by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Monday, Oct. 3, they will likely appeal the recent federal court ruling upholding Georgia’s election laws.

Fair Fight Action challenged a long list of Georgia election policies as unconstitutional in the lawsuit filed after the 2018 general elections.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

