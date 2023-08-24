ATLANTA — A former Candler County bank teller has pleaded guilty to bank fraud after skimming nearly $90,000 from a convenience store’s deposits.

Kayla Evans, 32, of Metter is facing up to 30 years in prison and up to three years of supervised release after completing her sentence as well as substantial fines and restitution.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In