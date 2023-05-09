ATLANTA - COVID-19 tests and vaccines will continue to be offered for free in Georgia despite the ending of the federal public health emergency, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the state Department of Public Health, said Tuesday, May 9.

The public health emergency that took first effect in early 2020 ends on Thursday, May 11. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is ending the emergency based on declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, Dr. Chris Rustin, the state agency’s deputy commissioner, told members of the Georgia Board of Public Health.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

