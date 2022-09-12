ATLANTA - Emory University ranks as the 22nd best university in the nation, while the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech are among the top 20 public universities, U.S. News & World Report announced Monday, Sept. 12.

Many of the schools ranked ahead of Emory on the magazine’s annual list are Ivy League colleges and other universities with long-standing reputations for academic excellence, including Duke University, the University of Chicago and Vanderbilt University.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

