ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is stepping up to help roll out a network of electric vehicle chargers across the Peach State.

EV maker Rivian, working with the DNR and Georgia Power, will install charging stations at five state parks and one state historic site.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

