ATLANTA - The new Hyundai electric vehicles plant being built near Savannah will partner with a key supplier on the other side of the state.

Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new EV battery manufacturing facility to supply Hyundai’s EV plants across the country, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday, Dec. 8.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

