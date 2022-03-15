Walker County Farm Bureau held an educator workshop and farm tour on March 11.
President Lauren Goble opened the event by welcoming the teachers and by giving an overview of the day’s activities.
Seventeen Walker County School teachers from various elementary schools attended, along with a librarian from Walker County Public Library.
The event is designed for each teacher to gain additional effective strategies for teaching, connect to community resources, visit area agriculture enterprises in a unique experience, increase their network of educator contacts and received more than $100.00 in resource material for their classroom.
The event was held at the Walker County Agriculture Center in Rock Spring. Lauren Goble, our AG in the classroom coordinator, spoke to the teachers about creative methods teachers can use to help their students learn important concepts in all subject areas, using agriculture as a teaching tool that has a practical application, providing resources in the classroom while meeting state standards, and learning about community resources and knowledge about local agriculture to help inspire students to stay in school and broaden their prospective of jobs beyond the school doors.
Our farm stops were Dadeni Solar Chickamauga and Pigeon Mountain Farm
During the event Walker County Young Famers provided breakfast for the teachers, snack was sponsored by Southeastern Co-Op, and lunch was provided by Walker County Farm Bureau.