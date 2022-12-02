120722_CCN_LMSScholarship.jpg

The REACH Georgia scholarship program that was launched a decade ago has now reached Walker County.

Two of the county's deserving students had their names added to the list last month as LaFayette Middle School's Selene Torres Mosqueda and Rossville Middle School's Shaelyn Crowley both received scholarships of $10,000 ($2,500/year) through Walker County Schools partnership with REACH Georgia.

