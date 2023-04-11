Georgia Northwestern Technical College GNTC STOCK LOGO

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) is hosting two meet-and-greet events at the new second location of GNTC’s Practical Nursing program to provide an opportunity to tour the facilities and to meet the instructors and students.

The events will take place on GNTC’s Walker County Campus at 265 Bicentennial Trail, Rock Spring. The classroom equipment will include new Gaumard patient simulators, or manikins, that can replicate various human patient physiology such as respiration, heart beat and pulse.

