The Walker County Democratic Party has established an annual scholarship program as a memorial to honor long-time member and public servant Susan Darling.

Darling was very involved with 4-H students and worked with special needs children whom she would let help on her alpaca farm. She was also very active in her community, serving the Walker County Democratic party for over 30 years, most recently as a member of the Walker County Board of Elections. She died unexpectedly in December 2021.

