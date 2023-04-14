The Walker County Democratic Party has established an annual scholarship program as a memorial to honor long-time member and public servant Susan Darling.
Darling was very involved with 4-H students and worked with special needs children whom she would let help on her alpaca farm. She was also very active in her community, serving the Walker County Democratic party for over 30 years, most recently as a member of the Walker County Board of Elections. She died unexpectedly in December 2021.
The award will be granted to Walker County High School seniors, supporting them in their efforts to improve our community through their continued education. An award of $500 will be made to a senior from each public high school in Walker County. Any graduating senior enrolled in a public high school in Walker County (LaFayette High, Ridgeland High, and Gordon Lee High) is eligible to apply. The application involves submitting an essay of at least 300 words titled: “What I plan to do to make Walker County a better place to work, play, and live.” Each applicant must also submit a letter of recommendation from a nonrelative who knows the student’s activities and character. A jury of retired and active teachers will make the selection of winners.
Completed applications, with contact information, for the 2022-23 school year should be sent to: Scholarship, Walker County Democrats, PO Box 1769, LaFayette, GA 30728, and should be postmarked no later than April 26, 2023. Digital copies of the completed application can be sent as an email attachment to walkercodems@gmail.com and time-stamped no later than 11:59 p.m. on April 262023..
Winners will be notified by May 5, 2023. A representative of Walker Democrats will attend each school’s awards day ceremony to describe the scholarship and present a certificate to the winner.
Article submitted by David Boyle, chairman of the Walker County Democratic Party. For more information, call 706-764-2801.