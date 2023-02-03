The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) recently launched its Senior Leadership Academy, a professional development program designed to promote career advancement within TCSG and its 22 colleges across Georgia. The first cohort of 25 participants met at TCSG’s system office for a two-day session led by Dr. Alvetta Thomas.

“We are excited to kick off this first cohort of the Senior Leadership Academy to nurture and develop leaders in technical education in Georgia,” said Thomas, president, Executive Leadership Academy and Talent Initiatives at TCSG. “The Senior Leadership Academy provides participants with the knowledge and tools necessary for success as they continue building their careers at TCSG.”

