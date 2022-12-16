Lazaro Morales

Lazaro Morales, Rome High School, builds a brick and block wall in the Masonry competition.

 GNTC

Thirty-three high schools from across northwest Georgia competed in the SkillsUSA Region 1 Qualifying Competition hosted by Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) on Friday, Dec. 9. More than 250 competitors represented their schools hoping to qualify for SkillsUSA Georgia being held in Atlanta.

High school contestants competed in 21 different professional skill categories on GNTC’s Walker County Campus in Rock Spring. Contestants placing first, second or third in their respective categories at the regional competition earned a spot in the state competition, except in the TeamWorks and Welding Fabrication categories in which only the top 10 competitors in the state advance to the state competition.

