Cafeteria employees

Board of Education members and Superintendent Chance Nix are pictured with RHS child nutrition employees and the child nutrition manager. Back row, from left: School board vice chairman David Moeller, Jack Sims, Ginger Seabolt, Susan Womack, Tasha Chaffin, chef Michael Brown, superintendent Chance Nix. Front row, from left: Rosa Warren, Sondra Portwood, Levie King, Gloria Hunt, and Suzan Gibson. RHS Child nutrition employees not pictured: Tia Harris and Betty Brown.

The Catoosa County Board of Education recognized the Ringgold High School cafeteria employees on Nov. 1 for 10 years of perfect health inspection scores.

Chef Michael Brown, child nutrition manager, was present to discuss this impressive achievement.

