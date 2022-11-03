Board of Education members and Superintendent Chance Nix are pictured with RHS child nutrition employees and the child nutrition manager. Back row, from left: School board vice chairman David Moeller, Jack Sims, Ginger Seabolt, Susan Womack, Tasha Chaffin, chef Michael Brown, superintendent Chance Nix. Front row, from left: Rosa Warren, Sondra Portwood, Levie King, Gloria Hunt, and Suzan Gibson. RHS Child nutrition employees not pictured: Tia Harris and Betty Brown.
The Catoosa County Board of Education recognized the Ringgold High School cafeteria employees on Nov. 1 for 10 years of perfect health inspection scores.
Chef Michael Brown, child nutrition manager, was present to discuss this impressive achievement.
“We work diligently every day to maintain consistency in our cafeterias,” Brown said. “A health inspection score between 90 to 100 denotes ‘food safety excellence,’ and our cafeterias maintain that rating. For Ringgold High School to earn a perfect 100 on twenty inspections during the last ten years is an outstanding accomplishment.”
ServSafe is a training program from the National Restaurant Association. All school cafeteria managers and assistant managers must be ServSafe-certified, and every child nutrition employee participates in ServSafe training.
School Superintendent Chance Nix said, “We have set high standards for quality and training, but we only achieve excellence because every child nutrition employee is committed to maintaining the highest standard of quality. I appreciate their pride in their work and their love for our children.”