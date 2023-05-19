On May 20, 16-year-old Ringgold resident Natalia Celis will graduate as valedictorian of her class of nearly 600 students. That’s impressive enough, but Natalia is also graduating with a 4.725 grade point average (4.0 is perfect), 60 college credits to her name, a collection of scholarships and a slew of amazing experiences checked off her bucket list.
Natalia became a Georgia Cyber Academy (GCA) student in fourth grade. Her mom, Christine, says she wanted a challenging and flexible education option for Natalia, something that would allow her to reach her full potential. GCA was her choice.
Georgia Cyber Academy is an online public charter school with an enrollment of over 10,000 students across the state. Classes are taught by certified teachers. Students can work in a combination of ways – through live streaming classes, on their own, with the one-on-one help of teachers, and more.
In addition to her regular classes, Natalia began taking college-credit courses at age 13. She has amassed 60 credits now and will enter Georgia Tech this fall as a junior to study industrial engineering.
While Natalia spends a lot of time studying, she’s also the well-rounded person her mother wanted her to become. She has participated in competitive swimming and cross-country. She’s a certified scuba diver with 20 dives to her credit, she’s been hang gliding, fly boarding, white water rafting, zip lining, kayaking, paddle boarding and more. She also loves cooking, baking and reading.
During the pandemic, Natalia and her mom dipped into the world of selling online. As a community service project, Natalia has helped small businesses build websites to broaden their outreach.
Christine says it’s been her practice to give her children experiences rather than gifts for holidays – trips to places like Costa Rica, Italy and France, scuba and other lessons, things to broaden their horizons and expand their education.
Natalia will head off to college this year with not only two years of higher education already in her portfolio, but with a solid collection of scholarships. She is a recipient of a $40,000 Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship, an $8,000 Octavia Vivian Scholarship, a $2,500 NGEMC Chairman’s Memorial Scholarship and a $1,000 Better Business Bureau Scholarship.
Natalia’s Amazon scholarship comes with a bonus – a summer internship in Seattle after her first year of college.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.