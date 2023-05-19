Natalia Celis

On May 20, 16-year-old Ringgold resident Natalia Celis will graduate as valedictorian of her class of nearly 600 students. That’s impressive enough, but Natalia is also graduating with a 4.725 grade point average (4.0 is perfect), 60 college credits to her name, a collection of scholarships and a slew of amazing experiences checked off her bucket list.

Natalia became a Georgia Cyber Academy (GCA) student in fourth grade. Her mom, Christine, says she wanted a challenging and flexible education option for Natalia, something that would allow her to reach her full potential. GCA was her choice.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

