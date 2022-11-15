For the first time since 2019, Ringgold High School Performing Arts is a Class 3A one-act play state champion. RHSPA’S production of “Mary Poppins” outshined six schools from Georgia to win the title.
RHSPA was state runners-up the past two years and last won a championship in 2019 with its production of “Bright Star.” The competition was held on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Denmark High School in Alpharetta.
Individual honors went to Kassidy McCormick as best actress for her role as daughter Jane Banks. Trever Arnold, who played father George Banks, and Jethro Stallard, with his role as son Michael Banks, took home all-star cast awards.
“We are simply elated that our production of Mary Poppins won a state championship, especially after seeing the other six very talented schools perform, “said Jané Cirlot Ellis, theater director at Ringgold High School. “Our cast and crew has worked extremely hard, and winning a state championship just goes to show you how special this group of performers is. We have tremendous support from our school, booster club, family, and friends, and even former RHSPA members, many of whom have led the way of excellence with this program. Our championship is really a community win, and we are all so happy and honored to represent Ringgold High School as Class 3A one-act champions.”