Cast

This is cast for Ringgold High’s production of “Mary Poppins.”

 Contributed

For the first time since 2019, Ringgold High School Performing Arts is a Class 3A one-act play state champion. RHSPA’S production of “Mary Poppins” outshined six schools from Georgia to win the title.

RHSPA was state runners-up the past two years and last won a championship in 2019 with its production of “Bright Star.” The competition was held on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Denmark High School in Alpharetta.

