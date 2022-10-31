For the fourth straight year, Ringgold High School’s Performing Arts is a one-act play region champion.
The school’s production of “Mary Poppins” edged out Bremen High School, a new member of 6-AAA this year, and its one-act play “The Diviners.” Other schools competing were Adairsville, Coahulla Creek, and LaFayette.
With the win, the school will next compete for the state championship on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Denmark High School in Alpharetta. The school was state runners-up the past two years and last won a state title in 2019 with its production of “Bright Star.”
Meg Ascolla, with her lead role as “Mary Poppins,” won the best actress award, while cast mates Trever Arnold and Brayden Roach were named cast all-stars.” The school also took home the best choreography and best sound awards.
“Everyone involved in ‘Mary Poppins’ has worked extremely hard, and we’re so happy to have won a fourth consecutive region championship,” said Jané Cirlot Ellis, theater director at Ringgold High. “I’m so proud of the cast and crew, which took the show to another level in regionals. ‘Mary Poppins’ is a magical production, and we’re hoping a little more than just a spoonful of magic will help us win a second state championship on November 12.”
Prior to the state championship, the school will perform ‘Mary Poppins’ at Ringgold High School on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m., with free admission. Ringgold High’s Performing Arts will take the stage in the one-act championship at 1 p.m. at Denmark High School at 645 Mullinax Road in Alpharetta on Saturday, Nov. 12, with awards slated for 8:30 pm. This event is free and open to the public.