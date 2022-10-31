Performing Arts group

Ringgold High School’s Performing Arts will compete for the state championship on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Denmark High School in Alpharetta.

 Contributed

For the fourth straight year, Ringgold High School’s Performing Arts is a one-act play region champion.

The school’s production of “Mary Poppins” edged out Bremen High School, a new member of 6-AAA this year, and its one-act play “The Diviners.” Other schools competing were Adairsville, Coahulla Creek, and LaFayette.

