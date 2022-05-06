We are proud to announce that Ridgeland High School is a 2021-22 National Beta School of Distinction. The school earned this recognition by increasing the club's membership by at least 10% from last year.
National Beta School of Distinction is an honor for Beta clubs striving towards academic achievement, exemplary character, demonstrated leadership and service to others. With an ongoing quest to instill these qualities in more students, the National Beta School of Distinction Award is designed to award those schools that show an increase in membership from the previous school year. This year, only 2,250 Beta Clubs across the country received this award.
In a congratulatory letter to the school, Bobby Hart, CEO said, “This national award speaks highly of your commitment to academic excellence and illustrates your dedication to preparing students for their future.”
Award recipients will receive a National Beta School of Distinction banner to proudly display as a symbol of their accomplishment.
“We worked very hard to grow the club this year and recover from the impact of Covid on our membership and volunteer activities. Overall, it was a very successful year, and as sponsor, I could not be prouder of these young people and their accomplishments,” said Stacy Talwar, Beta Club sponsor at Ridgeland High School.