The distinguished cadets and instructors of Air Force Junior ROTC-GA 801 at Ridgeland High School in Rossville, have earned an overall unit assessment score of “Exceeds Standards,” the highest rating attainable during their recent unit evaluation on Feb. 4, 2022.
The unit's instructors, Lt. Col. (Retired) Byron Love and Master Sgt. (Retired) Carl Gentry, have created a dynamic and supportive learning environment, coupled with an excellent community outreach program. These instructors have provided outstanding leadership in administering these cadet-centered citizenship and leadership programs.
The Ridgeland High School cadets have performed exceptionally well and take great pride in leading and accomplishing their unit goals. The units' cadet commanders have raised the standard for the unit, by planning, organizing, and executing 10 various co-curricular activities after school, to include a STEM-based Rocketry, an Academic Bowl, and Drill, Raider, and Marksmanship teams.
The unit's air riflery firing range is a top-notch facility with a state-of-the-art electronic scoring system.
The unit's Raider team consists of 39 cadets and has taken second and third-place rankings in area competitions. Ridgeland's cadets have logged over 1,100 hours this academic school year serving their school community.
Because of these accomplishments, the unit has been recommended for the top AFJROTC unit-level award of Distinguished Unit With Merit for the 2021-2022 Academic Year.
The Ridgeland High School Air Force Junior ROTC citizenship and leadership program is making a positive impact on the cadets, the school and the Rossville and surrounding communities.