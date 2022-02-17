A 1% special educational sales and use tax that Walker County voters in 2021 approved continuing could generate up to $37 million to benefit public schools.
Roughly 78%, or 817 of 1,048 ballots cast in the election last year supported continuing the ESPLOST VI (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax); ESPLOST VI will go into effect after the current ESPLOST, ESPLOST V, ends in June 2022.
According to the referendum, the ESPLOST is expected to raise approximately $31,968,000 (86.4%) for the Walker County School District.
The proposed projects include renovations and modifications to 15 existing school properties; technology-acquisition and upgrading of devices, infrastructure, safety and security, and other related resources; replacement of school system fleet vehicles; athletic fields and tennis court improvements; auxiliary gymnasium(s) at four middle schools; Central Office projects; and a new high school (based on enrollment, availability of State Capital Outlay funds and other factors).
The remaining $5,032,000 (13.6%) will be received by the Chickamauga Board of Education.
The proposed projects include electrical upgrades and replacement of Chickamauga Elementary School’s fire alarm system; replacement of Gordon Lee Middle School’s fire alarm system; replacement of the Gordon Lee High School football field’s artificial turf; system-wide improvements for drainage and flooding issues; acquisition, construction and equipping of new educational buildings, athletic sites and facilities; acquisition and installation of system-wide security and safety equipment; acquisition, installation and upgrading of system-wide technology and equipment; renovations, improvements and equipping of existing educational buildings, athletic sites, properties and facilities; acquisition of any property, both real and personal, and equipment necessary for the listed capital outlay projects; and acquisition of real property for future schools, facilities, administrative offices, athletic sites, support services and other school system purposes.