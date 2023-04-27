Salvador Gonzalez

Salvador Gonzalez, program director and instructor of Diesel Equipment Technology at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC), stands with Heidi Popham, president of GNTC, after being named first runner-up for the Technical College System of Georgia’s 2023 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year.

 GNTC

Salvador Gonzalez, program director and instructor of Diesel Equipment Technology at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC), has been named the First Runner-Up for the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) 2023 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year.

Gonzalez was named one of nine regional winners on Tuesday, April 25, at the GOAL and Rick Perkins State Conference in Atlanta. He competed against other regional winners from across Georgia on Wednesday, April 26, at the GOAL and Rick Perkins State Conference in Atlanta where he was named the First Runner-Up.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In