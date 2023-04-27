More than 150 students from Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) nine-county service area will exit the Dalton Convention Center on Thursday, May 4, armed with the education and technical training needed to kick-start their careers. The 2023 spring commencement ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.
After students, administrators and faculty march into place during processional, the national anthem will be presented. Invocation will be led by Donny Holmes, Construction Management program director and instructor at GNTC.
Heidi Popham, president of GNTC, will welcome guests and introduce commencement address speaker Cayla Pemberton, the winner of GNTC’s 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL).
Pemberton is a Dual Enrollment student at Ridgeland High School and attends Automotive Technology classes on GNTC’s Walker County Campus in Rock Spring.
Stuart Phillips, vice president of Student Affairs at GNTC, will recognize High Honor and Honor graduates. A special recognition for graduates who are veterans, FBLA Collegiate members, SkillsUSA members and Student Government Association members will also be led by Phillips.
Elizabeth Anderson, vice president of Academic Affairs at GNTC, will present the graduates, and Popham will confer the graduates with associate degrees, diplomas and certificates.
Susan Bowman, assistant dean and instructor of Health Information Management Technology at GNTC, will administer the GNTC Alumni Association Oath.
Listed are graduates that are participating in the 2023 spring commencement ceremony showing (from left) the graduate’s name and program of study. This list does not include students that have graduated, but are not participating in the ceremony, or students that registered for the ceremony after the commencement program was printed:
Associate of Applied Science degree
- Savannah Adams, Accounting
- Luis A. Alarcon, Construction Management
- Alex Alvarez, Industrial Systems Technology
- Pablo Alvarez, Industrial Systems Technology
- Crystal Marie Anderson, Business Technology
- Melinda K. Angell, Business Healthcare Technology
- Jesenia Azbill, Business Management
- Joseph Brett Baker, Respiratory Care
- Megan Leigh Bethune, Business Management
- Joseph Bisher, Industrial Systems Technology
- Joseph P. Blankenship Jr., Respiratory Care
- Deirdre Bobo, Computer Support Specialist
- Kevin Michael Brewer, Cybersecurity
- Donald Briggs III, Construction Management
- Brice Bryant, Business Management
- Jonathan William Casey, Computer Support Specialist
- Victor Manuel Cervantes Jr., Business Management
- Angelita Chavarria, Early Childhood Care and Education
- Alexander Frederick Lincoln Cheeks, Drafting Technology
- Amber Deanna Cole, Accounting
- Edgar Jose Cornejo-Escutia, Industrial Systems Technology
- Izabel Deniz Cruz, Business Management
- Houston Chase Edwards, Industrial Systems Technology
- Kristen M. Findley, Logistics and Supply Chain Management
- Jennifer Flores, Business Management
- Edith Fortanel, Respiratory Care
- Elizabeth Garcia, Early Childhood Care and Education
- Zackery Garmon, Respiratory Care
- Rene Ariel Gonzalez, Construction Management
- Tatum L. Grady, Respiratory Care
- Lacey Paige Hammontree, Marketing Management
- Mariah Hawkins, Respiratory Care
- Martika D. Hernandez, Respiratory Care
- Morgan M. Hightower, Early Childhood Care and Education
- Nathan D. Holst, Respiratory Care
- Rhonda Rashell Horton, Logistics and Supply Chain Management
- Lesley Mckenna Johnston, Respiratory Care
- Andrea Marie Jordan, Social Work Assistant
- Sylvia Kamp, Computer Support Specialist
- Andrew M. Kaplan, Industrial Systems Technology
- Kristi Kelley, Early Childhood Care and Education
- Shyann Faith King, Early Childhood Care and Education
- Kelsey Lane Kirk, Business Management
- Timothy Isaiah Kittle, Criminal Justice Technology
- Amanda Lee, Business Management
- Dafne Anaite Leonard, Early Childhood Care and Education
- Mya H. Lively, Cybersecurity
- Tiffany Lucas, Accounting
- Cassandra Mairs, Respiratory Care
- Demetrica Mallory, Business Technology
- Victoria A. Martinez, Health Care Management
- Kevin Mateo, Construction Management
- Edgar Mendiola, Automotive Technology
- Caitlyn Ruth Morgan, Social Work Assistant
- Ashley Morris, Early Childhood Care and Education
- Haley Newman, Health Care Management
- Johana Nunez, Business Management
- Abraham Osiel Ocana, Industrial Systems Technology
- Torye B. Parker, Accounting
- Levi Kole Pettigrew, Industrial Systems Technology
- Justin Race, Precision Machining and Manufacturing
- Hugo Enrique Ramirez, Culinary Arts
- Cindy Ramos Mendoza, Business Technology
- Aixa Rodriguez, Marketing Management
- David D. Roper, Applied Technical Management
- Christina Renae Ross, Accounting
- Molly Ryan Schrimsher, Early Childhood Care and Education
- Anna R. Smith, Early Childhood Care and Education
- Melissa D. Sorrells, Health Information Management Technology
- Jessica D. Thompson, Accounting
- Cassie Leanna Townsend, Respiratory Care
- Karli P. Turner, Respiratory Care
- Keven Steven Vivas, Business Management
- Camilla A. Webb, Logistics and Supply Chain Management
- Stephen D. Wheelus, Industrial Systems Technology
- Meagan White, Precision Machining and Manufacturing
- Jacob F. Worthington, Technical Studies
- Marisa Young, Early Childhood Care and Education
- Sandra June Young, Accounting
Associate of Science in Nursing degree
- Terri Andrea Foltz, Nursing
- Relecia Renee Garrett, Nursing
- Jordan R. Hughes, Nursing
- Mary Jo Morter, Nursing
- Demetria Ann Staley, Nursing
- Courtney N. Velasquez, Nursing
Diploma
- Steffany T. Adams, Business Healthcare Technology
- Juan M. Berrios Rosado, Computer Support Specialist
- Jessica M. Cabe, Accounting
- Arnoldo Canales Fraire, Industrial Systems Technology
- Kadie Carlene Cardin, Business Healthcare Technology
- Lenora M. Gasca, Business Healthcare Technology
- Tyler Howland, Auto Collision Repair
- Brandon A. Juarez Pelico, Electrical Systems Technology
- Anthony Kretschmer, Welding and Joining Technology
- Ricky Sebastian Mendoza Bartolome, Industrial Systems Technology
- Amanda D. Millican, Business Management
- Cristhian David Padron Ledesma, Electrical Systems Technology
- Brittany Nichole Rampley, Automotive Technology
- Landon W. Stephens, Electrical Systems Technology
- Nickolas Swank, Welding and Joining Technology
- Colby Lane Thompson, Welding and Joining Technology
- Quinberli M. Velasquez, Business Management
- Raymond Delone Velasquez, Air Conditioning Technology
- Noah Warren, Electrical Systems Technology
- Kevin Yi, Welding and Joining Technology
Technical Certificate of Credit
- Rocio Alcantar Serrano, Healthcare Billing and Coding Specialist
- Karla Hope Bagby, Clinical Office Assistant
- Bethany Brianna Bartley, Clinical Office Assistant
- Roland Bowen Sr., Clinical Office Assistant
- Charlotte Welchel Bowman, Clinical Office Assistant
- Lauren Electra Brown, Emergency Medical Technician
- Gilberto Calachij-Ajqui, Administrative Support Assistant
- Odalis V. Cardoza, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics
- Candida J. Celeste, Clinical Office Assistant
- Harley Nicole Cooper Chastain, Health Care Assistant
- Hope A. Cooper, Nail Technician
- Christopher Patrick Cromer II, Administrative Support Assistant
- Marissa Culbreth, Healthcare Billing and Coding Specialist
- Holley Nicole Dupree, Human Resource Management Specialist
- Diamond C. Gibbons, Clinical Office Assistant
- Norma Alicia Gonzalez, Human Resource Management Specialist
- Kera J. Goswick, Clinical Office Assistant
- Patrick Hanson Jr., Nail Technician
- Jathan Harding, Logistics and Supply Chain Technician
- Emily A. Hennon, Clinical Office Assistant
- Miriana Baneli Hernandez Reynoso, Administrative Support Assistant
- Jada Hudgins, Clinical Office Assistant
- Itzel Hurtado, Human Resource Management Specialist
- Mekaela King, Clinical Office Assistant
- Asrealla M. Lee, Nail Technician
- Stephany Lopez-Alvarez, Clinical Office Assistant
- Zachary Calvin Thomas MacKay, Air Conditioning System Maintenance Technician
- Hailey Nicole Marshall, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics
- I'deria M. McKnight, Clinical Office Assistant
- Cynthia Miranda, Clinical Office Assistant
- Hannia Morales Valladares, Crime Scene Investigation
- Shanda Morgan, Clinical Office Assistant
- Emily Noel Muccitelli, Healthcare Billing and Coding Specialist
- Jesse Luke Nicholson, Basic Shielded Metal Arc Welder
- Asma Jaysam Odeh, Administrative Support Assistant
- Michelle Pagleno, Health Information Technician
- Rachel L. Pelanek, Emergency Medical Technician
- Melisa M. Perez, Human Resource Management Specialist
- Ivone Pineda-Pineda, Nail Technician
- Leslie Nichole Ray, Clinical Office Assistant
- Adriana Elizabeth Real-Vela, Administrative Support Assistant
- Brittany A. Reyes, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics
- Cayenne A. Russ, Central Sterile Supply Processing Technician - Adv
- Auriel L. Sheffield, Nail Technician
- Pamela Sills, Clinical Office Assistant
- Lindsey Nichole Simpkins, Clinical Office Assistant
- Angelica M. Torres, Commercial Truck Driving - Class A
- Victoria R. Updike, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics
- Jonathan P. Walker, Advanced Shielded Metal Arc Welder
- Daisy White, Emergency Medical Technician
- Gloria M. Williams, Clinical Office Assistant
- Ashton Brooke Woodring, Clinical Office Assistant