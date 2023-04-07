Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will hold a Career Fair for GNTC students and graduates on Tuesday, April 11.
The Career Fair will be open to GNTC students and graduates, as well as members of the community, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Conference Center in Building H on GNTC’s Floyd County Campus in Rome. More than 30 employers will attend the event.
“GNTC's Career Fair is a great opportunity to make meaningful connections with the employers in our community,” said Medina Safic, GNTC’s Career Services coordinator. “I encourage all students and graduates, no matter where they are in their programs, to attend and take a positive step forward in their career path.”
Industry representatives will be on-hand to provide information and discuss employment opportunities with attendees.
Area employers participating in GNTC’s job fair will include: AdventHealth, Atrium Health Floyd, Barnsley Resort, Bob Richards Regional Youth Detention Center, Cherokee County Health and Rehabilitation Center, City of Rome, Duffey Southeast Construction Inc., Engineered Floors, EVCO Plastics, Floyd County Government, GENESYS Health Alliance, GNTC, Hamilton Health Care System, Harbin Clinic, Highland Rivers Behavioral Health, Integrated Fiber Solutions, International Paper, Jefferson Southern Corp., Labrie Group, Logical Systems Inc., Lowe’s Distribution Center, Mannington Mills, Mohawk Industries Inc., Miura America Co. Ltd., Pirelli Tire North America, Shaw Industries Group Inc., Steel King Industries Inc., The Cottages at Rockmart, United Way of Rome & Floyd County, Watters & Associates Landscape and WinShape Foundation.