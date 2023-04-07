GNTC’s Floyd County Campus

GNTC’s Floyd County Campus is at One Maurice Culberson Drive in Rome, Ga.

 GNTC

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will hold a Career Fair for GNTC students and graduates on Tuesday, April 11.

The Career Fair will be open to GNTC students and graduates, as well as members of the community, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Conference Center in Building H on GNTC’s Floyd County Campus in Rome. More than 30 employers will attend the event.

