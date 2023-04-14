FBLA competition

GNTC students Brandon Wishon and Nancy Johnson display their awards after the Georgia FBLA competition.

 GNTC

Two Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students have placed first and second in their competitions at the recent Georgia Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Collegiate State Leadership Conference in Atlanta.

Students from the 22 colleges in the Technical College System of Georgia gathered March 31 through April 2 for leadership development sessions, as well as performance-based and written competitions.

