TeamWorks

GNTC students Garrett Knight (left) and Christopher Herrera compete in the TeamWorks construction category.

 GNTC

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students excelled at the 2023 SkillsUSA Georgia State Leadership and Skills Conference, March 9-11, in Atlanta. GNTC competed in 14 categories and took home five gold medals and one silver medal.

State gold medal winners will represent GNTC and the state of Georgia in the national contest June 19-23 in Atlanta.

