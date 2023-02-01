Winners

Salvador Gonzalez (left) is the winner of GNTC’s 2023 Rick Perkins Award, and Cayla Pemberton is the winner of GNTC’s 2023 GOAL Award.

 GNTC

Cayla Pemberton, an Automotive Technology student from Walker County, was named Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner, and Salvador Gonzalez, program director and instructor of Diesel Equipment Technology, has been named the college’s 2023 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year.

The winners were named during the Seven Hills Rotary Club meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Courtyard by Marriott in Rome. The awards were sponsored and presented by the Rome Floyd Chamber, the Seven Hills Rotary Club of Rome and the GNTC Student Leadership Council.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In