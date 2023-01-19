Georgia Northwestern Technical College GNTC STOCK LOGO

Faculty and staff at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) have nominated four of their peer instructors for the Rick Perkins Award of Excellence in Technical Instruction competition.

The Rick Perkins Award honors the Technical College System of Georgia’s (TCSG) most outstanding instructors. The award has been an ongoing statewide event since 1991 and is designed to recognize technical college instructors who make significant contributions to technical education through innovation and leadership in their fields.

