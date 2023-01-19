Faculty and staff at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) have nominated four of their peer instructors for the Rick Perkins Award of Excellence in Technical Instruction competition.
The Rick Perkins Award honors the Technical College System of Georgia’s (TCSG) most outstanding instructors. The award has been an ongoing statewide event since 1991 and is designed to recognize technical college instructors who make significant contributions to technical education through innovation and leadership in their fields.
Listed are the nominees for the 2023 award, including (from left) the instructor’s name and program:
Salvador Arreguin, program director and instructor of Diesel Equipment Technology
Timothy Keasler, instructor of Mathematics
Alisa Kennebrew, instructor of Business Management
Rocky Spurlock, program director and instructor of Computer Information Systems Technology
“We are fortunate at Georgia Northwestern Technical College to have instructors who care so much about the students and the learning process,” said Beverly Padgett, GNTC Rick Perkins coordinator.
“These nominees continuously go beyond what is expected of them not only to meet but to surpass the needs of their students,” she explained.
Formerly known as the Commissioner’s Award of Excellence, the award was renamed in honor and memory of Thomas “Rick” Perkins, an instructor at West Central Technical College, who received the Commissioner’s Award of Excellence prior to his untimely death.
The Technical College System of Georgia provides oversight for the Rick Perkins Award programs through the system’s office, the college presidents’ Academic Affairs Committee and the state planning committee.
A screening committee of administrators and staff at GNTC reviewed each of the nominated instructors and conducted personal interviews with the nominees. From the screening committee interviews, a winner will be chosen to represent the college as GNTC’s 2023 Rick Perkins winner and move on to the regional competition.