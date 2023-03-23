Chemistry demo

More than 200 children turned out for Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) second Kids STEM Festival on Thursday, March 16, at the Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton.

The free event was open to everyone. GNTC encouraged students to come with their children to engage in fun learning and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities.

